Hany Mukhtar for MVP: Extratime makes the case for Nashville's talisman

It's end-of-the-season awards time, the moment for lively debates and discussions about who the year's top performers were in Major League Soccer.

However, as far as the Extratime crew is concerned, there is no debate when it comes to the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

Nashville SC talisman Hany Mukhtar is their unanimous choice for MVP in 2022 – a year in which he's almost single-handedly carried the club on his shoulders towards the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, while solidifying his status as arguably the overall best player in the league.

That's just the numbers talking, specifically his 23g/11a output, while accounting for nearly 60 percent of Nashville's goals over the past two seasons.

But according to Calen Carr, the impact and importance of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi frontrunner go way beyond any quantifiable metric.

"[He's] the most entertaining, exciting player in the league," Carr said. "I think he has just this incredible ability to control the game or to make it in the moments that matter: in open space, one-on-one, finishing, he comes up with audacious opportunities."