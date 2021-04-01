Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury power New England Revolution past LA Galaxy

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The New England Revolution flipped the script against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night, recording a 4-1 win during their California-based preseason stay after suffering a 1-0 loss against their Western Conference opponent last weekend.

Spearheaded by Teal Bunbury, the Revolution bagged two first-half goals. In the 6th minute, the veteran forward intercepted a poor backpass and fed Adam Buksa for the Polish striker’s first preseason tally. Bunbury then made a 2-0 in the 23rd minute, nodding home an inswinging cross from Revolution II player Connor Presley.

LA clawed one back in the 28th minute, with trialist Felix Barajas cleaning up a Brad Knighton save to cut New England’s lead in half to 2-1. Kai Koreniuk’s initial shot was stopped before Barajas punched home.

Both teams made wholesale changes for the second half, and this time Gustavo Bou bagged a goal and an assist for New England. The Designated Player first set up Tommy McNamara in the 64th minute, with the midfielder curling home a right-footed effort in the 64th minute for a 3-1 advantage.

Bou then scored his first preseason goal in the 67th minute, tucking a right-footed effort to the far corner that punctuated the final scoreline. Bou’s shot was set up by midfielder Carles Gil, so the Revolution’s three DPs all contributed to the scoresheet.

New England utilized 22 players for 45 minutes apiece, while the Galaxy’s starting XI was reserve-heavy. Several of LA’s first-choice players entered in the second half, but head coach Greg Vanney was largely looking deep down the roster.

Goals

  • 6’ – NE – Adam Buksa
  • 23’ – NE – Teal Bunbury
  • 28’ – LA – Felix Barajas
  • 64’ – NE – Tommy McNamara
  • 67’ – NE – Gustavo Bou

Lineups

New England Revolution, first half (4-4-2, l to r): Brad Knighton – Connor Presley, AJ DeLaGarza, Collin Verfurth, Colby Quinones – Emmanuel Boateng, Scott Caldwell, Damian Rivera, Justin Rennicks – Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury 

New England Revolution, second half (4-4-2, l to r): Matt Turner – DeJuan Jones, Jon Bell, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye – Carles Gil, Matt Polster, Maciel, Tommy McNamara – Edward Kizza, Gustavo Bou

LA Galaxy, first half: Jonathan Klinsmann – Josh Drack, Marcus Ferkranus, Jalen Neal, Adrian Aguilar – Taylor Davila, Carlos Harvey, Kai Koreniuk, Felix Barajas – Daniel Aguirre, Ethan Zubak

LA Galaxy, second half: Jonathan Klinsmann – Josh Drack, Jalen Neal, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafana – Ethan Zubak, Adam Saldana, Sacha Kljestan, Cameron Dunbar; Jonathan Perez, Augustine Williams

Preseason New England Revolution LA Galaxy

