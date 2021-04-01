Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury power New England Revolution past LA Galaxy

LA clawed one back in the 28th minute, with trialist Felix Barajas cleaning up a Brad Knighton save to cut New England’s lead in half to 2-1. Kai Koreniuk ’s initial shot was stopped before Barajas punched home.

Both teams made wholesale changes for the second half, and this time Gustavo Bou bagged a goal and an assist for New England. The Designated Player first set up Tommy McNamara in the 64th minute, with the midfielder curling home a right-footed effort in the 64th minute for a 3-1 advantage.