Gregg Berhalter: USA "can beat anyone" at World Cup

The last time the US men’s national team made a FIFA World Cup , at Brazil 2014, then-manager Jürgen Klinsmann infamously said hopes of winning the tournament were “just not realistic.”

Klinsmann wasn’t necessarily wrong, as the USMNT bowed out in the Round of 16 to Belgium – a game where goalkeeper Tim Howard made a tournament-record 16 saves and Chris Wondolowski's near-range miss still prompts what-could-have-been questions.

Back on the sport’s biggest stage, at Qatar 2022, now-USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has taken a more hopeful outlook around the same topic, even if it’s laced with some pragmatism.

“What I do believe is on our best day, we can beat anyone in the world,” Berhalter said in a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Sam Borden before their Group B opener Monday against Wales (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo). “That's the mentality that we want to have as a group.