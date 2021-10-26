Gregg Berhalter, Taylor Twellman among National Soccer Hall of Fame Veteran Ballot semifinalists

The National Soccer Hall of Fame has released the 22 Veteran Ballot semifinalists for the Class of 2022, with current US men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter and ESPN analyst and former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman among the names in this year's group.
The Veteran Ballot is the path to the Hall of Fame for players who have been retired for more than 10 years. There is also the Player Ballot, which considers players who have been retired for at least three years but no more than 10 years, as well as the Builder Ballot for individuals who contribute in a non-playing capacity.
Nominees for both the Player Ballot and the Builder Ballot are currently in the screening process, with the finalists for all three ballots set to be announced on November 11.
The 22 Veteran semifinalists were selected by the Veteran Screening Committee from a list of 97 eligible candidates. The Screening Committee will then narrow the field to 10 finalists, with a 24-person Veteran Voting Committee determining who will be inducted.
Check out the full list of this year's Veteran Ballot Semifinalists below.
2022 Veteran Ballot Semifinalists
- Chris Armas
- Gregg Berhalter
- Chico Borja
- Sean Bowers
- Marco Etcheverry
- Linda Hamilton
- Mary Harvey
- Frankie Hejduk
- Angela Hucles
- Eddie Lewis
- Clint Mathis
- Shep Messing
- Victor Nogueira
- John O'Brien
- Steve Ralston
- Tony Sanneh
- Kate Sobrero Markgraf
- Lindsay Tarpley
- Tatu
- Taylor Twellman
- Tisha Venturini-Hoch
- Slavisa "Steve" Zungul