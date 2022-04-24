"Goonies never say die": Alex Covelo era begins with San Jose Earthquakes' comeback victory over Seattle Sounders

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Alex Covelo. Just a few days after the San Jose Earthquakes parted ways with head coach Matias Almeyda and named Covelo interim manager, he found himself celebrating the Quakes’ first win of the season on the touchline, a frenetic 4-3 comeback vs. Seattle Sounders FC that will live on in fan lore for decades to come.

“I tried to hold in my emotions during the game because it was not an easy game,” said Covelo after the match. “It’s a big emotion because I love this club. I’m going to do whatever I have to do for this club. It’s special.”

Things didn’t start well for Covelo’s side. The only winless team in MLS entering the match, the Earthquakes found themselves 2-0 down within the first 20 minutes. And after snatching a goal back just before the break, they found themselves in a two-goal deficit again with just over 30 minutes to play.

That’s when things turned around.

Cristian Espinoza’s attempt took Stefan Frei off guard and found its way into the goal. Just 50 seconds later, Jackson Yueill leveled the score. And in the dying moments of second half stoppage time, Espinoza completed a hat trick from the penalty spot to deliver a memorable first win for Covelo’s side.