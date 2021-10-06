Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta need a "statement" at Toronto to prove playoff intent

Pineda has been at the helm for seven matches since joining from the Seattle Sounders , where he was a longtime assistant coach on Brian Schmetzer’s staff. He’s gone 4W-3L-0D ever since, with away defeats to CF Montréal and Philadelphia , as well as against Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

To keep piling up points during crunch time, the health and productivity of Josef Martinez will prove crucial. Their star striker has been battling knocks, though recently reached 100 career goals across all competitions for Atlanta. And when Martinez is firing on all cylinders, their attack – coupled by Marcelino Moreno , Luiz Araujo and Ezequiel Barco – fully comes alive.

“I can imagine it’s going to be one of the highlights in his career but not because of the 100 goals which is already impressive and [being] the quickest guy to score those goals in less amount of games,” Pineda said. “It’s just what he went through the last couple injuries and he probably, his mind, he didn’t even realize he was playing again after that the second injury, his knee and all the complications he had. So it was very emotional because of that, it meant a lot for him to be back and scoring goals.”