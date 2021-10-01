Best XI: Ranking Josef Martinez's top goals for Atlanta United

It may not look like much compared to some of the others here, but you have to keep in mind that this Josef goal gave Atlanta United a 4-3 win after being down 4-1. That’s not a typo. Atlanta went down 4-1 in this game before Video Review took away a San Jose goal to go back and award an Atlanta penalty. In a game as wild as this, you just kind of knew it had to be Josef to cap it off. That’s not to discredit the run he makes off the defender’s back shoulder, though. Or that excellent finish.