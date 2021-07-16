Gold Cup today: What to watch for in Friday's matches

After convincing two-goal wins to open Group C play, Costa Rica and Jamaica look to book safe passage into the Concacaf Gold Cup knockout rounds while Guadeloupe and Suriname hope to grab on to a lifeline at Exploria Stadium Friday night.
Here’s what you need to know about both matches in Group C.
Jamaica raced out to a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes on goals by Shamar Nicholson and a banger from Bobby Decordova-Reid, while Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union made three saves to earn his 21st career international clean sheet, as the Reggae Boyz cruised to three points against Suriname Monday. If there was a complaint to be had from their performance, it’s that Jamaica didn’t tack on more goals with goal differential potentially looming large to determine the group winner. Expect Jamaica to be laser focused throughout against Guadeloupe.
Conversely, Guadeloupe conceded twice inside the opening 21 minutes in a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica. The Gwada Boys worked their way back into the game and halved their deficit on a set piece goal by Raphael Mirval deep into first-half stoppage time, but a red card by Steve Solvet early in the second half sealed their fate.
Guadeloupe are seeking their first Gold Cup win since July 9, 2009, when they defeated Nicaragua to reach the knockout stage for a second time, and are also looking for a first win over Jamaica in 30 years.
Houston Dynamo FC forward Ariel Lassiter scored his first international goal to help lead Costa Rica to a comfortable 3-1 win over Guadeloupe that helped the Ticos jump ahead of Jamaica to the top Group C on goals scored.
Veterans Joel Campbell and Celso Borges also found the back of the net to make it a positive debut for new head coach Luis Fernando Suarez as Costa Rica snapped an 11-match winless streak.
Featuring Inter Miami CF fullback Kelvin Leerdam, Suriname chase history against Costa Rica, seeking a first Gold Cup win in their second ever match. To do so against a regional powerhouse would be a monumental upset. The Ticos have won all five of the previous meetings between the teams.