Gold Cup today: What to watch for in Friday's matches

Jamaica raced out to a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes on goals by Shamar Nicholson and a banger from Bobby Decordova-Reid, while Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union made three saves to earn his 21st career international clean sheet, as the Reggae Boyz cruised to three points against Suriname Monday. If there was a complaint to be had from their performance, it’s that Jamaica didn’t tack on more goals with goal differential potentially looming large to determine the group winner. Expect Jamaica to be laser focused throughout against Guadeloupe.