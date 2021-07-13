Recap: Jamaica 2, Suriname 0

The Reggae Boyz wasted no time to take the lead, with Shamar Nicholson scoring his eighth career goal in the sixth minute. Jamaica capitalized on a turnover in their defensive third and quickly went the other way. Leon Bailey went with a series of stepovers before slipping a pass to Daniel Johnson, who found Nicholson. The Charleroi forward beat Suriname goalkeeper Warner Hahn with a low shot from 22 yards out.