Recap: Guadeloupe 1, Jamaica 2

Philadelphia Union striker Cory Burke found the scoresheet and Junior Flemmings scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute, sending Jamaica to a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe in the Concacaf Gold Cup Group C matchup between the sides at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Friday.

Guadeloupe got on the scoreboard first just four minutes into the match, when Dimitri Ramothe teed up a shot that took a deflection off Jamaica defender Amari'i Bell and snuck past goalkeeper Andre Blake at the near post for an own goal, giving the underdogs a somewhat shocking early opener.

The Reggae Boyz would find their leveler within 10 minutes, however, with Burke uncorking a perfectly placed laser shot from the top of the area that gave Guadeloupe goalkeeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien no chance. Guadeloupe got the closest to finding a second goal in the first half, but Blake made a diving save right before the whistle to deny a shot that appeared destined for the top corner.