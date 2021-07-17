Recap: Guadeloupe 1, Jamaica 2

Philadelphia Union striker Cory Burke found the scoresheet and Junior Flemmings scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute, sending Jamaica to a 2-1 win over Guadeloupe in the Concacaf Gold Cup Group C matchup between the sides at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Friday.
Guadeloupe got on the scoreboard first just four minutes into the match, when Dimitri Ramothe teed up a shot that took a deflection off Jamaica defender Amari'i Bell and snuck past goalkeeper Andre Blake at the near post for an own goal, giving the underdogs a somewhat shocking early opener.
The Reggae Boyz would find their leveler within 10 minutes, however, with Burke uncorking a perfectly placed laser shot from the top of the area that gave Guadeloupe goalkeeper Yohann Thuram-Ulien no chance. Guadeloupe got the closest to finding a second goal in the first half, but Blake made a diving save right before the whistle to deny a shot that appeared destined for the top corner.
The 1-1 score line would stand all the way until the 87th minute, when Flemmings struck for the winner. The Birmingham Legion forward made a stellar individual effort with some nifty footwork to evade multiple defenders in the box, before firing the decisive shot through the legs of Thuram-Ulien and into the net.
Goals
- 4' - GLP - Amari'i Bell (OG)
- 14' - JAM - Cory Burke
- 87' - JAM - Junior Flemmings
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Credit to Guadeloupe for giving The Reggae Boyz all they could handle, but in the end, it's three points for Jamaica, who eventually got the result they needed despite some wayward finishing throughout the match. More importantly, it also vaults them temporarily to the top of Group C, with six points and a +3 goal differential ahead of their Group Stage finale against Costa Rica on Tuesday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jamaica were in real danger of taking what would have been a disappointing draw until Flemmings struck for this dazzling winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Burke was Jamaica's most dangerous player, scoring the opening goal and getting unlucky to not pick up at least a couple of assists on golden chances he set up for his teammates.
Next Up
- GLP: Tuesday, July 20 vs. Suriname
- JAM: Tuesday, July 20 vs. Costa Rica