Giovanni Savarese: Portland, Colorado have shared sense of belief in MLS playoffs

At the center of it all for Portland will be midfielder Sebastian Blanco , one of the league's most in-form attackers down the stretch after making a midseason return from a torn ACL. The electric Argentine was at his best against Minnesota, striking for two of Portland's three goals, including a spectacular golazo that ultimately put the match out of reach.

"They have a belief right now, a unity, similar to us. We're very united right now, we feel very good about ourselves and we know that they're feeling the same things."

"We know it's going to be a tough game, a tough match. Colorado's done very well this season," Savarese said. "They have a very good team, they have good selections in players and the entire staff has done a phenomenal job to be able to have a good season. So we expect them to be very good, but we are also preparing very well to make sure we are competitive. So, I know that [Rapids head coach] Robin [Fraser] will be prepared, he knows that we will be ready. We're very excited to be playing an intense game and we're excited to play the match against Colorado and we've been working hard to get everybody ready for this game.

It's a clash between two teams with contrasting playing styles, but also at least one notable similarity Timbers head coach Gio Saverese pointed to on his pre-match video call on Tuesday: A sense of belief strengthened by strong finishes to the regular season that has both clubs thinking of themselves as true contenders in the West.

After dispatching of Minnesota United FC by a 3-1 scoreline in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs at Providence Park on Sunday, Portland now have to travel to take on the No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the first-ever MLS match set to be played on Thanksgiving Day which promises to be a hard-fought Western Conference Semifinals matchup.

Blanco emerged from that match banged up, but Savarese said it should be all systems go for the 34-year-old come Thursday.

"He's recovering very well, he's going to be part of the game, he's doing everything he needs to do with the performance staff, the medical team, to make sure that he gets the treatment that he needs, but he'll be fully ready to be able to play in this match," Savarese said.

As is the case with any opponent taking on the Timbers, Fraser noted on Tuesday that doing what they can to minimize Blanco's impact as much as possible will be paramount from Colorado's perspective.

"It has to be a complete team effort in terms of awareness and communication," Fraser said. "He floats around the field and finds good pockets of space, and through good communication we need to minimize the amount of times he can receive balls in dangerous spots and have the opportunity to hurt us. It really is about a collective awareness and communication just to always know where he is."

As the top seed, Colorado have the benefit of a first-round bye, while Portland will have to play the match on a short turn-around.

That's just part of life in the playoffs, Savarese said, adding that he believes his team has enough experience with playing on short rest to be at full strength when the match kicks off.