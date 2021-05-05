Transfer Tracker

Geoff Cameron to depart Queens Park Rangers, "return to America" this summer

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Former US national team defender/midfielder Geoff Cameron will depart Queens Park Rangers this summer and "return to America," the English club announced in a statement Wednesday.

Cameron, 35, has been in England since departing the Houston Dynamo in 2012. He has been oft-linked with a move back to MLS, but no reports have suggested where he might land when he returns. He has made 90 appearances with QPR in three seasons, including 33 so far this year.

"It's been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR," Cameron said in a club statement. "There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family, and the future ahead of me, but I'll always be a QPR fan."

Cameron originally joined Stoke City when he left MLS, making 186 appearances with the club, most of which in the Premier League. His last three years have been in the Championship with QPR. Cameron also made 55 appearances with the USMNT.

He was selected in the third-round of the 2008 MLS SuperDraft by the Dynamo, where he made 116 appearances and was named to MLS Best XI in 2009.

Cameron was strongly linked with a move to MLS in 2018, when he was reported to have offers and interest from the likes of the LA Galaxy and the New England Revolution. He is no longer on the MLS Allocation List, meaning he can sign with any club without that team having to trade up to the No. 1 Allocation Slot.

