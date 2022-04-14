Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals

Set pieces were crucial and eventually unlocked the winner for Inter Miami. It was Destin again, as he reacted to head home the winning goal after a set piece was punched away straight to him.

Atlanta scrapped their way to an equalizer when substitute Matthew DeJianne headed home a long throw to tie the game at 1-1.

Forward Bryan Destin found a way just before the break. The striker curled home a shot that eluded Jansen to give Inter a 1-0 lead after a back-and-forth half that featured tough defending and few chances.

After a dominant performance in the group stage, Inter Miami CF faced a stiff challenge in the Round of 16 against Atlanta United . Spinning off three wins without conceding a goal, halftime approached and Miami hadn’t found a way past Kyle Jansen and the Atlanta defense.

New York City FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

High drama ensued when the two MLS sides met in the Round of 16. A set piece opened the door for New York City FC, as Mikhail Zaretser finished a cross from Tyler Morck to put the Cityzens up by a goal.

There was ample drama at the end of the game, however. After a Charlotte FC attacker was taken down in the box, NYCFC goalkeeper Alexander Yagudayev saved Kemp Wilson’s penalty kick to hold on for the narrow victory.

LA Galaxy 2, Manchester United 2

Manchester United advanced past LA Galaxy, winning a penalty shootout 5-4 in an entertaining clash.

The Galaxy erased a pair of one-goal deficits to make it to penalties. Adam Berry put United up four minutes into the game, curling home a free kick from the top of the box. LA equalized immediately, as Diego Lopez slotted Justin Knighton down the left flank, and Knighton blasted home the tying goal. United retook the lead just before the half, as Berry hit the post from a free kick and Ethan Wheatley pounced on the rebound.