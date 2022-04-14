Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals

By Travis Clark @travismclark

The knockout rounds kicked off on Wednesday, taking center stage at the Generation adidas Cup.

After a dominant performance in the group stage, Inter Miami CF faced a stiff challenge in the Round of 16 against Atlanta United. Spinning off three wins without conceding a goal, halftime approached and Miami hadn’t found a way past Kyle Jansen and the Atlanta defense.

Forward Bryan Destin found a way just before the break. The striker curled home a shot that eluded Jansen to give Inter a 1-0 lead after a back-and-forth half that featured tough defending and few chances.

Atlanta scrapped their way to an equalizer when substitute Matthew DeJianne headed home a long throw to tie the game at 1-1.

Set pieces were crucial and eventually unlocked the winner for Inter Miami. It was Destin again, as he reacted to head home the winning goal after a set piece was punched away straight to him.

Under-17 Notable Results

New York City FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

High drama ensued when the two MLS sides met in the Round of 16. A set piece opened the door for New York City FC, as Mikhail Zaretser finished a cross from Tyler Morck to put the Cityzens up by a goal.

There was ample drama at the end of the game, however. After a Charlotte FC attacker was taken down in the box, NYCFC goalkeeper Alexander Yagudayev saved Kemp Wilson’s penalty kick to hold on for the narrow victory.

LA Galaxy 2, Manchester United 2

Manchester United advanced past LA Galaxy, winning a penalty shootout 5-4 in an entertaining clash.

The Galaxy erased a pair of one-goal deficits to make it to penalties. Adam Berry put United up four minutes into the game, curling home a free kick from the top of the box. LA equalized immediately, as Diego Lopez slotted Justin Knighton down the left flank, and Knighton blasted home the tying goal. United retook the lead just before the half, as Berry hit the post from a free kick and Ethan Wheatley pounced on the rebound.

Brandon Tellez tied the game for the Galaxy, scoring directly from a corner kick in the 52nd minute. That sent the game to penalties, and Manchester United goalkeeper Thomas Wooster’s save on Diego Rodriguez made up the difference, as United converted all five attempts.

Columbus Crew 3, Celtic FC 2

Game of the day nomination goes to the Crew’s clash with the Scottish giants. Celtic prospect Kyle Ure scored twice in the game’s first 15 minutes to put them up by a 2-0 score.

The Crew had scored a late winner to finish in first place in their group and quickly got to work. Taha Habroune pulled a goal back before center back Jackson Lindimore tied the game before halftime. Forward Brent Adu-Gyamfi played the hero for the second straight day, scoring the winning goal.

Seattle Sounders 2, Philadelphia Union 0

After a scoreless first half, goals by Reed Baker-Whiting and substitute Christopher Aquino powered the Sounders to the quarterfinals.

Generation adidas Cup Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Generation adidas Cup Day 4 recap: Zambrano-Delgado, Pierre secure Philadelphia win vs. Flamengo 
"It's trying to find hidden gems": MLS great Pa-Modou Kah stresses patience in youth development
Generation adidas Cup Day 3 recap: Nathan Rodrigues and San Jose U-17s survive River Plate
More News
More News
"This is the team I know": NYCFC left encouraged despite CCL exit to Seattle
CONCACAF Champions League

"This is the team I know": NYCFC left encouraged despite CCL exit to Seattle
Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders overcome NYCFC, chase history in CCL final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders overcome NYCFC, chase history in CCL final
Recap: New York City FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-2 aggregate: SEA advance to CCL Final)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: New York City FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-2 aggregate: SEA advance to CCL Final)
Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals

Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals
Concacaf Champions League watchalong show

Concacaf Champions League watchalong show
LAFC fined for violating Mass Confrontation Policy in El Trafico
Disciplinary Committee Decision

LAFC fined for violating Mass Confrontation Policy in El Trafico
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders | April 13, 2022
4:20

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders | April 13, 2022
Stefan Frei says NO! Seattle goalkeeper stuns NYCFC with 7 saves in CCL
2:48

Stefan Frei says NO! Seattle goalkeeper stuns NYCFC with 7 saves in CCL
SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 73rd minute
0:28

SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 73rd minute
SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 68th minute
0:25

SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 68th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!