Generation adidas Cup Day 4 recap: Zambrano-Delgado, Pierre secure Philadelphia win vs. Flamengo 

Heading into Tuesday’s final group match at the Generation adidas Cup , Philadelphia Union ’s Under-17s knew the task at hand: win and move on.

Pierre, who entered the game four minutes prior, added the game’s second goal with a nicely-placed finish to the far post. The Union backline did the rest, and Rick finished with the shutout and a spot in the knockout round.

Set pieces proved to be critical. Zambrano-Delgado headed home a beautifully served ball from Luke Martelli in the 21st minute to put the Union up a goal. Two minutes later, Flamengo came extremely close to equalizing from their own set piece, as Euder Silva headed onto the woodwork.

Marcos Zambrano-Delgado headed home the game’s first goal, and Nelson Pierre added another in the second half, as Philadelphia picked up a 2-0 win over the Brazilian side.

Facing Flamengo with the opportunity to finish in first place in Group A, the Union found a way.

Inter Miami had already secured first-place in Group G ahead of a final match against Italy's AS Roma. The South Florida side produced another controlled and impressed effort. Pedro Faife’s beautifully-taken goal from outside the box just before halftime settled it, as Inter Miami finished the group stage without conceding a goal.

Seattle Sounders 2, Santos Laguna 0

Two clutch finishes from Etienne Veillard powered the Sounders to a crucial victory. The first came eight minutes into the game, where he split the center backs and ran onto a ball over the top, rounded the ‘keeper and finished. He managed it again in the 21st minute, when he stabbed home a cross from the left flank to secure Seattle’s win.

Charlotte FC 2, Austin FC 1

The new MLS club's academy emerged as Group D winners by defeating Austin FC, finishing the group stage undefeated. Brian Carmona scored the opener just before halftime, and Ervin Cruz-Garcia doubled the lead in the second half despite plenty of Austin pressure. Noah Calvillo got one back, but Charlotte held on for the win.

Houston Dynamo 2, Real Salt Lake 1