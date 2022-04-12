Generation adidas Cup Day 3 recap: Nathan Rodrigues and San Jose U-17s survive River Plate

In just a few days, this year’s edition of the Generation adidas Cup has provided some epic penalty kick shootouts.

A back-and-forth shootout ensued. After a series of saves and misses, Giancarlo Mota converted the final spot kick for San Jose, and River Plate center back Tomas Jung could only hit the crossbar, securing the extra point for the Earthquakes.

However, with five minutes left, San Jose center back Nathan Rodrigues headed home the tying goal from a set piece. Rodrigues was able to quickly redirect a header into the back of the net to make it a 1-1 game.

River Plate jumped out to a quick lead from a set piece, as Jonas Luna scored two minutes into the game. The Argentine club, which has enjoyed plenty of success at past tournaments, looked set to hold on for the full points, staving off the Quakes.

It took nine rounds of penalties, as the Earthquakes grabbed the extra point, picking up a 7-6 shootout win after a 1-1 draw.

Goals from substitute Christopher Aquino and Alexander Hall secured the full points for Seattle in a crucial Group D match. The Sounders sit second in the group behind Charlotte FC.

First-half goals within three minutes of each other provided enough for Atlanta ’s 2-1 win against FCC. Pavel Romero and Luke Brennan accounted for the goals, while Isaac Calderon scored a consolation for Cincinnati .

FC Dallas and St. Louis City exchanged early goals, as the soon-to-be newest MLS side won 5-3 on spot kicks. Tyler Sargent scored early for St. Louis, before Kristian Kelley equalized soon after. Center back Fritz Volmar helped St. Louis City secure the draw before the penalty kick triumph.

The Group E draw put the two rivals up against one another at the Generation adidas Cup. New York City FC managed to win this round, picking up the full three points. Carlo Brown and Jeffrey Vanegas accounted for the goals.

A quickfire pair of goals from Keanan Bader and Lucas Kelly helped secure Charlotte ’s win over the Liga MX side. Defender Brandon Marshall scored the third, playing alongside Jack Neeley at the back and helping keep the clean sheet.

Taha Habroune punished a mistake in the 8th minute to provide an early lead for the Crew . The midfielder was quick to intercept a back pass, carrying the ball into the box and beating the Xolos goalkeeper with a low shot from just outside the six-yard box. Owen Presthus doubled the lead just three minutes later, and the Crew were able to hold on for the win.

Atlanta United 2, Porto 1

With a win against the Portuguese academy, Atlanta secured first place in Group G. Two goals in the game’s first 10 minutes proved to be the difference. Benjamin Barjolo provided the perfect start with a goal just five minutes into the game, before Rocket Ritarita scored in the 10th minute. Atlanta held firm after that, as Porto clawed one back late in the second half.

New York City FC 2, Valencia 1

While they were unable to claw their way into a top-two finish in Group I, New York City FC finished group play on a high regardless. Andrew Baiera and Din Klapija supplied two first-half goals, allowing NYCFC to pick up the full points.

D.C. United 2, Houston Dynamo 2

The Dynamo finished group play with a third draw in three games. D.C. jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Gavin Turner and Christopher Argueta. But Houston managed to come away with the point, as John Shannon and Axel Gonzalez restored parity. For the second time in three days, the Dynamo won a shootout (3-2) to earn an extra point.

Philadelphia Union 2, Portland Timbers 2

A second-place finish was secured by the Timbers, thanks to a draw (and shootout win) against Philadelphia. The Union jumped out to a first-half lead behind goals from Anisse Saidi and Cavan Sullivan. But the heroes from Sunday’s win against Porto stepped up again. Max Eisenberg got a goal back for Portland before Noah Santos tied the game. Portland won the shootout by a 4-2 margin.

Seattle Sounders FC 1, Celtic 1