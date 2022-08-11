Gareth Bale wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week

MLS fans may have to get used to this: LAFC forward Gareth Bale has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 24 of the 2022 campaign.

Bale took first place (35% of the vote) by turning on the open-field afterburners in the Black & Gold’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake, scoring his new team’s final goal. The Welsh superstar and former Real Madrid forward already has two goals in four substitute appearances, and his latest came in trademark fashion.

With Bale leading the mix, San Jose Earthquakes fullback Paul Marie took second place (28.7% of the vote) for a long-range golazo in their 3-3 draw at Austin FC. He left goalkeeper Brad Stuver with no chance, a true stunner from roughly 40 yards out.

Third place went to Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy’s incredible chest-and-volley (24.5% of the vote), the German newcomer’s first in MLS and a key strike in their 4-2 win over the LA Galaxy.

That all leaves LAFC’s Cristian Arango in fourth place (11.8% of the vote), though the Colombian forward’s clearly in top form. His inventive backheel helped the Supporters’ Shield leaders to their fifth-straight win.