Full-on rebuild at Toronto FC? Bob Bradley doesn't need to "trash everything"

Bob Bradley, during his introductory press conference as Toronto FC head coach and sporting director, didn’t shy away from the gravity of the job before him.
“There’s a lot to do,” the 63-year-old said, having joined after four years of building LAFC from scratch, highlighted by a 2019 Supporters’ Shield and 2020 Concacaf Champions League final appearance.
But what could the next steps be at BMO Field, exactly?
The Extratime crew answered that, in part, during their latest episode – with co-host David Gass feeling that a dramatic overhaul doesn’t lie in wait.
“I think you're looking at a coach who doesn't need to just trash everything because he's able to get more out of pieces if it fits into his style and his philosophy,” Gass said. “And then there is still elite talent at this club. There's some serious things they need to clean up, but they've kind of been floating in this 'Are we win now, are we not?' I think Bob can answer those questions better than anyone else can.
“It does feel like it's not a rebuild because you don't bring Bob Bradley in right now to go through a five-year rebuild at a club. That's not what he's a part of. But I think you have now more of a cohesive way to try to stay competitive while moving pieces in and out because of what he's been able to do.”
Bradley will have serious influence over TFC’s future, holding a dual-role much like the one Bruce Arena has with the New England Revolution and Peter Vermes has with Sporting Kansas City. They're among the most successful teams from the 2021 MLS campaign, and Bradley will surely move the puzzle pieces around this offseason to narrow the gap.
One clear challenge, an albatross of sorts, is Jozy Altidore reportedly exiting after a year riddled with friction and injury. One of TFC's three Designated Player spots would open if Altidore departs, though staying put means Bradley is charged with getting more out of his former US men’s national team attacking ace.
As for the other DPs, winger Yeferson Soteldo and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, Gass feels plenty is in place to help resurrect Toronto after their second-from-bottom Eastern Conference finish in 2021.
“The one thing I go back to is I think Bob Bradley is, in the purest form, the best American soccer coach of all time,” Gass said. “The way his teams play, the way he sees the game, his ability to affect his players, is the best we've ever had.
“So there's a ton of issues at Toronto, but there's last year's MVP [Pozuelo] and potentially there's Soteldo, who while it was a tough year, is a guy who scored goals in Copa Libertadores and is entering his prime and does it for Venezuela at Copa America and has elite ability. You've got Jonathan Osorio, you've got Marky Delgado. There are pieces there.”
It all sets the stage for a fascinating few months ahead for TFC, a club that made MLS Cup as recently as 2019 and ascended into the league’s elite under now-LA Galaxy boss Gregg Vanney.
For one, Extratime co-host Andrew Wiebe is watching with bated breath.
“I think the rest of the East better be a little concerned,” Wiebe said before later adding “they're going to play soccer worth watching. You're going to want to tune in.”
Check out the clip above and the entire Extratime episode for more analysis.