Full-on rebuild at Toronto FC? Bob Bradley doesn't need to "trash everything"

Bob Bradley, during his introductory press conference as Toronto FC head coach and sporting director, didn’t shy away from the gravity of the job before him.

“There’s a lot to do,” the 63-year-old said, having joined after four years of building LAFC from scratch, highlighted by a 2019 Supporters’ Shield and 2020 Concacaf Champions League final appearance.

But what could the next steps be at BMO Field, exactly?

The Extratime crew answered that, in part, during their latest episode – with co-host David Gass feeling that a dramatic overhaul doesn’t lie in wait.

“I think you're looking at a coach who doesn't need to just trash everything because he's able to get more out of pieces if it fits into his style and his philosophy,” Gass said. “And then there is still elite talent at this club. There's some serious things they need to clean up, but they've kind of been floating in this 'Are we win now, are we not?' I think Bob can answer those questions better than anyone else can.