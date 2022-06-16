As part of Major League Soccer's Juneteenth celebrations, all MLS players will wear "Freedom To Be" jersey numbers. The jerseys are presented to players in a special box Juneteenth box featuring the poem “Freedom,” by the legendary African American poet, novelist, and social activist Langston Hughes.
Freedom
Freedom will not come
Today, this year
Nor ever
Through compromise and fear.
I have as much right
As the other fellow has
To stand
On my two feet
And own the land.
I tire so of hearing people say,
Let things take their course.
Tomorrow is another day.
I do not need my freedom when I’m dead.
I cannot live on tomorrow’s bread.
Freedom
Is a strong seed
Planted
In a great need.
I live here, too.
I want my freedom
Just as you.
Written in 1949, at a time when African Americans continued to face intense racism, disenfranchisement, and segregation, “Freedom” is unwavering in its call for freedom for African Americans. The inside of the packaging includes a space for MLS players to write a proclamation of what they are “Free To Be.”