MLS and Black Players for Change commemorate Juneteenth with “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers and auction

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to create a design to celebrate the beauty and resilience of what Juneteenth represents,” said Middleton. “The freedom to express what it means to me as a Black queer woman was liberating and I look forward to partnering with MLS and Black Players For Change to share this with the world.”

The jersey numbers and the limited-edition jersey packaging illustrate the history and importance of Juneteenth, and reinforce the notion of “Freedom To Be,” emphasizing everyone’s inherent freedom to be their true selves in every facet of life. Featured in the packaging is the powerful poem “Freedom,” one of the most seminal works by the legendary African American poet, novelist, and social activist Langston Hughes. Written in 1949, at a time when African Americans continued to face intense racism, disenfranchisement, and segregation, “Freedom” is unwavering in its call for freedom for African Americans. The inside of the packaging includes a space for MLS players to write a proclamation of what they are “Free To Be.”