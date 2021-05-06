Four MLS head coaches who could thrive in Europe

So, let's spark one now: Which MLS managers have the right stuff to earn a shot overseas and then thrive with it? Naturally, we've got some ideas to run by you. And as is usually the case, certain choices fit the brief on the surface, but might not make the best examples for underlying reasons.

Bob Bradley is certainly capable of making Europe forget a rough Swansea City tenure, but I'm guessing it would take something really special to pry him away from LAFC (at least as long as there's unfinished business at Banc of California Stadium). Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser could be a contender down the road though arguably needs to add silverware to the promise he's shown since taking the reins just two years ago. A case could also be made regarding Gabriel Heinze, but he just landed at Atlanta United, so we'll just let him do his thing there for now. We'll consider those three coaches the honorable mentions.