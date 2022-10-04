Four clubs fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings ahead of the final week of the 2022 regular season.
Vancouver, Austin found in violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Austin FC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 95th minute of their match on October 1.
Vancouver will be issued an official warning for their first violation. Austin have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Josh Wolff have been fined an undisclosed amount.
Cincinnati, Chicago found in violation of Mass Confrontation Policy
FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90th minute of their match on October 1.
Chicago will be issued an official warning for their first violation. Cincinnati have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a second time this season, and the organization and head coach Pat Noonan have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Due to his role in the mass confrontation, FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga has been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Gonzalo Higuaín fined
The Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 33rd minute of Miami’s match against Toronto FC on September 30.
Higuaín has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Gustavo Vallecilla fined
Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Colorado’s match against FC Dallas on October 1.
Vallecilla has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Sergio Santos fined
FC Cincinnati forward Sergio Santos has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 95th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Chicago Fire FC on October 1.
Santos has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.