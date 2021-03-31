Four best MLS fits for Sergio Aguero

I almost didn't go with this entry. Echoes of "Sure, it's always about the Galaxy!" rang in my head. Screw it. The list of things that could unlock the full power of Chicharito more easily than having Aguero buzzing his orbit is not long. With the Argentine running at the fringes of the area, Javier Hernandez would gain a world of space. With a few solid veterans on board to steady the ship, the Carson crew's capable midfield could spend more time trying to tee up strike stars. Besides, you know they don't want him ending up with LAFC. Any thing but that.