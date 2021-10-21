Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager

Former manager Eduardo Barizo was fired after consecutive away losses to close the October window, 2-0 at Chile and 4-0 at Bolivia.

La Albirroja currently sit eighth in the 10-team table, and four points back of Colombia for the fourth and final automatic place in the 32-team field for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Schelotto was named manager of the Paraguay men's national team, which is on the outside looking in two-thirds of the way through their Conmebol World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Former LA Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has a new job – and his work cut out for him.

Schelotto took charge of the Galaxy prior to the 2019 season and managed the club to a 21-26-6 regular-season record before he was dismissed with three matches remaining in the 2020 campaign.

He got the Galaxy to the second round of the Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, where they lost 5-3 to Supporters' Shield winners LAFC. The Galaxy finished outside of the expanded postseason in 2020.

With Paraguay, Schelotto will manage at least a few faces familiar to MLS fans, including current Chicago Fire FC midfielder Gaston Gimenez, former Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron and former New York Red Bulls attacker Kaku.

Before the Galaxy, Schelotto won two league titles in charge of Boca Juniors and a Copa Sudamericana crown with Lanus before that.