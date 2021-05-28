Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive defender Jack Gurr

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Atlanta United have placed defender Jack Gurr on waivers, the club announced Friday.

Gurr, 25, was signed in April after impressing with the club's USL Championship affiliate ATL UTD 2. He made one MLS appearance with Atlanta, playing 45 minutes off the bench in the club's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC on April 24.

“We want to thank Jack for his time and service to the club over the last two years,” Atlanta United VP & Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement. “We wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Gurr signed with ATL UTD 2 ahead of the 2020 season and started 15 games. The fullback had a goal and three assists during his time in USL Championship, earning a short-term deal with the first team in December as Atlanta faced Club America in the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League.

Prior to signing with ATL UTD 2, Gurr was a four-year starter at Georgia Gwinnett College where he became the program's all-time leader in assists. He's a native of Newcastle, England.

