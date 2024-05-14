Florida Derby: Orlando City enter massive moment vs. Inter Miami

The backtracking Rodrigo Schlegel took a swipe with his left foot, then grabbed a fistful of the GOAT’s jersey, to no avail – the Lions’ defense was so thoroughly undressed that Messi didn’t even have to apply a final touch, merely holding his space and watching as the ball bounced into the net for Inter Miami’s fourth goal of a 5-0 rout back on March 2 at Chase Stadium. Doing so appeared to deepen his enjoyment amid such a comprehensive beatdown of the adversary his team’s supporters love to hate.

The Argentine had just chested down the ball, Orlando City ’s goal open and at his mercy from point-blank range after Robin Jansson ’s desperate goal-line clearance of a Jordi Alba shot could only clang off the crossbar and drop into Messi’s path.

Pressure on Lions

“It was a complete performance because we played a great game. We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity today because Orlando demand it – a lot of bodies crashing, waiting in the back for the counter,” Messi told MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri in Spanish postgame, his disdain for the Lions subtle but unmistakable.

Messi has lived in Florida for less than a year, but he’s a clever fellow. He immediately, instinctively grasped the elevated stakes and rancor of Miami vs. Orlando, even with the cross-Florida showdown still in its infancy compared to prominent derbies around MLS and beyond - let alone El Clasico, the culture clash for the ages between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid that he lived, breathed and largely dominated in Spain.

In fact, this fixture doesn’t even have a widely-accepted name yet, with suggestions like Clasico del Sol, El Sunpassico, Pub Subico and Tropic Thunder proposed but still up for debate. The pink and purple factions may well argue about that for a few more years. There’s real antagonism between these fan bases, and neither club can truly consider their bigger goals of consistent trophy contention achieved without attaining mastery, or at the very least a measure of equity, against their in-state enemy.

Which most decidedly puts the onus on Orlando this time out.

Record-wise, OCSC and IMCF are deadlocked at 5W-5L-4D apiece in their all-time series history heading into Wednesday night’s Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire clash at Orlando’s Inter&Co. Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). But the Herons have claimed victory in their first two meetings in the post-Messi era, the first a tense, ill-tempered 3-1 victory in the Round of 32 of last year’s Leagues Cup and the second that aforementioned whipping two months ago.