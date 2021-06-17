Flavor officer! St. Louis CITY SC recruit award-winning chef to curate match day menu

"I’m always looking for new opportunities to unite my passions for both culinary expression and uplifting the community," Craft said in a club release. "It’s going to be an exciting couple of years collaborating with St. Louis CITY to find unique local flavors to include as a part of the gameday experience."

On Wednesday, the expansion club announced that award-winning chef Gerard Craft will be their Flavor Officer. His main task is to help curate a stadium menu that spotlights the local food scene.

Craft and St. Louis will work alongside the club's hospitality partner, Levy, to curate the matchday experience, though supporters will also have input. St. Louis are accepting recommendations of local eateries they should work with at stlcitysc.com/flavor.

Craft calls St. Louis home and owns multiple restaurants in the city. He was named one of the best chefs in America by the James Beard Foundation in 2015 and was nominated for rising star chef of the year in 2008.