Flavor officer! St. Louis CITY SC recruit award-winning chef to curate match day menu

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

St. Louis CITY SC continue preparing for their inaugural MLS season in 2023, and they're seemingly sparing no detail.

On Wednesday, the expansion club announced that award-winning chef Gerard Craft will be their Flavor Officer. His main task is to help curate a stadium menu that spotlights the local food scene.

"I’m always looking for new opportunities to unite my passions for both culinary expression and uplifting the community," Craft said in a club release. "It’s going to be an exciting couple of years collaborating with St. Louis CITY to find unique local flavors to include as a part of the gameday experience."

Craft and St. Louis will work alongside the club's hospitality partner, Levy, to curate the matchday experience, though supporters will also have input. St. Louis are accepting recommendations of local eateries they should work with at stlcitysc.com/flavor.

Craft calls St. Louis home and owns multiple restaurants in the city. He was named one of the best chefs in America by the James Beard Foundation in 2015 and was nominated for rising star chef of the year in 2008.

"We truly have an incredible opportunity to create our very own STLMade stadium food experience from scratch,” St. Louis CITY SC CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said in a release. “By working with Chef Gerard and soliciting input from our fans early in the process, we are looking at ways to celebrate and support St. Louis’ amazing culinary scene. We are actively seeking feedback from the community so that their diverse tastes are reflected in our matchday experience.”

