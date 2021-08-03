Five standout teenagers in MLS this season — by the numbers

Over the years, there’s been a lot of talk about “MLS 1.0”, “MLS 2.0”, and other various and sundry “point-0s”. It’s a way for people to chart the growth of MLS from the league’s inception to today. I must admit that I have a hard time tracking the “point-0s,” so I’m not entirely sure what numerical era MLS is in at the moment. However, I do have my own preferred title for the league’s current evolutionary stage.

MLS is in the “Lernaean Hydra stage”. What on earth is a Lernaean Hydra, you might ask? It’s that monster that Hercules has to kill as one of his 12 labors in ancient Greek mythology. The Lernaean Hydra had a bunch of heads, which is already scary, but to make it even worse, for every head that Hercules chopped off, it would regrow two new heads.

That whole “one head gone, two heads grown” thing was a real issue for Hercules, but it’s a great thing for MLS. Even while European clubs are signing some of the league’s young, high-potential players (see: Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Bryan Reynolds, Tanner Tessmann, etc), plenty of teenagers are still shining in MLS. It feels like for every player that heads off to Europe, two more step into the spotlight in his place.