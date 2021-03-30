Five things that led to US Olympic qualifying failure

There’s no sugarcoating the 2-1 semifinal loss against Honduras . Even the difficult circumstances around player releases and COVID-19 challenges and players at preseason fitness levels and so on don’t add up to adequate excuses for falling short for the fourth time in five cycles.

The US Under-23 men’s national team ’s Olympic qualifying campaign petered out on Sunday with the slow agony of death by a thousand small cuts, the latest stomach-churning setback for a program that can’t seem to escape Concacaf’s version of “Groundhog Day.”

COVID delayed this event a full year and disrupted preparations for it, compounding how tricky it is to gather players and schedule good games even in normal times. But even accounting for that, the US U-23s simply didn’t play enough matches over the past two years, robbing them of key data points against outside opposition.

“You kind of go into this first game saying to yourselves, 'OK, I'm not real sure about the opponent, I haven’t been able to scout them to the level of detail that you would scout any typical opponent,'” Kreis said before the opener. “And you’re also sort of saying to yourself, 'I'm not real sure about our group.' So we go into this with open eyes and ready to work extremely hard as we move forward after the first game.”

Now that Kreis’ formula proved insufficient to book a ticket to Tokyo, we can say without hesitation that the decision to leave out Jeremy Ebobisse – a proven scorer with a strong Portland Timbers side – was the wrong one. The US U-23s needed another threat (or two) both in open play and on set pieces, where they repeatedly failed to test opposing goalkeepers.

Djordje Mihailovic scored the fourth goal in the final seconds of the 4-0 group-stage win over the Dominican Republic; that was the only tally contributed by anyone in the winger slots of the US 4-3-3 formation all tournament.

Jesus Ferreira was Kreis’ first-choice No. 9 (or false 9, if you prefer), and the FC Dallas man scored the game-winner in the first half of the crucial opening win over Costa Rica. But then neither he nor Sebastian Soto scored again over the ensuing three-and-a-half games.

… And a paucity of advanced midfielders

If you’ve been following our Olympic qualifying coverage, you’ve heard me bang this drum all month: The list of central midfielders Kreis selected for his final roster was a strange fit for the twin-8s system this team played throughout. Even with Hassani Dotson stepping up to contribute, this eventually burned them.

Mihailovic was arguably the only true central attacking midfielder on the final 20-player roster and he hasn’t even played that position at club level lately. He looked uncomfortable as an 8 in Guadalajara and was soon shifted to the wing, where he performed better, though not to the game-breaking level that the coaching staff seemed to expect from him. Johnny Cardoso couldn’t find his feet and Andres Perea never seemed to be deployed in a way that maximized his attributes; neither are attacking mids.