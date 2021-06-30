Final Four! MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Semifinal Brackets

The stage is set for the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Semifinals with seven MLS Academy programs and seven Elite Academies advancing. New Jersey’s PDA (U16, U17) and Sacramento Republic FC (U17, U19) were the only two clubs to advance two age groups to the semifinals. A pair of semifinal matches and all four finals will be played on the FC Dallas' home ground, Toyota Stadium.
U15 Semifinalists
New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes
U16 Semifinalists
FC DELCO, Tampa Bay United, Weston FC, PDA
U17 Semifinalists
Orlando City SC, PDA, Sacramento Republic FC, Seattle Sounders FC
U19 Semifinalists
Chicago Fire FC, Real Colorado, Sacramento Republic FC, Solar Soccer Club