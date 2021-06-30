MLS NEXT

Final Four! MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Semifinal Brackets

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The stage is set for the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Semifinals with seven MLS Academy programs and seven Elite Academies advancing. New Jersey’s PDA (U16, U17) and Sacramento Republic FC (U17, U19) were the only two clubs to advance two age groups to the semifinals. A pair of semifinal matches and all four finals will be played on the FC Dallas' home ground, Toyota Stadium.

U15 Semifinalists

New England Revolution, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes

MLSNext_Cup-Bracket-u15-semifinal

U16 Semifinalists

FC DELCO, Tampa Bay United, Weston FC, PDA

MLSNext_Cup-Bracket-u16-semifinals

U17 Semifinalists

Orlando City SC, PDA, Sacramento Republic FC, Seattle Sounders FC

MLSNext_Cup-Bracket-u17-semifinal

U19 Semifinalists

Chicago Fire FC, Real Colorado, Sacramento Republic FC, Solar Soccer Club

MLSNext_Cup-Bracket-u19-semifinal
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:37

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:04

GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:03

GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
1:00

Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
