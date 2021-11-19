FIFA World Rankings: Canada, United States climb as Qatar 2022 chase continues

Canada jumped from 48th to 40th, obtaining the third-highest ranking among Concacaf teams. Meanwhile, the USMNT went up one spot from 13th to 12th and nudged ahead of Mexico after Tata Martino’s team slipped from 9th to 13th following two World Cup Qualifying defeats.

The Canada and United States men’s national teams sit one-two in the Concacaf Octagonal standings while chasing Qatar 2022 spots, and now both groups have ascended in the November batch of FIFA World Rankings.

🇧🇪 Belgium hold off Brazil to stay top ✋ 🇳🇱 The Netherlands return to the top 10 🔙 🇨🇦 #WCQ pace-setters Canada soar 📈 🌍 See where your nation sits on the latest #FIFARanking 👇 https://t.co/spQ1bRs0Q2 pic.twitter.com/qVlYmo3mzD

Head coach John Herdman team’s eight-place leap comes after beating Costa Rica and Mexico in Edmonton during November’s Octagonal games, while Gregg Berhalter’s group dispatched Mexico at home before drawing Jamaica on the road.

After going eight games unbeaten (four wins, four draws) and accruing a table-pacing 16 points, Les Rouges are in strong position to make their first World Cup since 1986. Meanwhile, the USMNT have 15 points (4W-1L-3D record) and are seeking a World Cup return after missing the Rusia 2018 version.