FIFA World Rankings: Canada, United States climb as Qatar 2022 chase continues

The Canada and United States men’s national teams sit one-two in the Concacaf Octagonal standings while chasing Qatar 2022 spots, and now both groups have ascended in the November batch of FIFA World Rankings.

Canada jumped from 48th to 40th, obtaining the third-highest ranking among Concacaf teams. Meanwhile, the USMNT went up one spot from 13th to 12th and nudged ahead of Mexico after Tata Martino’s team slipped from 9th to 13th following two World Cup Qualifying defeats.

Head coach John Herdman team’s eight-place leap comes after beating Costa Rica and Mexico in Edmonton during November’s Octagonal games, while Gregg Berhalter’s group dispatched Mexico at home before drawing Jamaica on the road.

After going eight games unbeaten (four wins, four draws) and accruing a table-pacing 16 points, Les Rouges are in strong position to make their first World Cup since 1986. Meanwhile, the USMNT have 15 points (4W-1L-3D record) and are seeking a World Cup return after missing the Rusia 2018 version.

Six Octagonal games remain, with Concacaf’s top three finishers earning an automatic spot in the Qatar 2022 tournament. The region’s fourth-place team will head to an inter-confederation playoff.

Check out the table below for Concacaf’s top 10 teams, which don’t necessarily mirror the Octagonal standings.

Concacaf Top 10 – November 2021 FIFA World Rankings
Country
Ranking
United States
12
Mexico
14
Canada
40
Costa Rica
49
Jamaica
57
Panama
63
El Salvador
69
Honduras
76
Curaçao
80
Haiti
87
