Federico Bernardeschi: "Special" Toronto FC debuts start a new season

"It’s special for me," Bernardeschi said postgame. "It’s special because it’s the first, no? Today, for me, is important [because] the team wins. For the fans, for the confidence and for the future. For me, today starts a new season for TFC and well done."

The 28-year-old Italian international, who most recently played for Serie A powerhouse side Juventus, also joined now- Inter Miami CF midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo as the second player in club history to score a goal and register an assist on his MLS debut.

That especially applies to Bernardeschi, who became the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Seattle Sounders FC striker Fredy Montero in 2009.

Bernardeschi’s goal came in the 31st minute, a left-footed cannon that made it 3-0 after his inswinging corner kick was flicked home by Michael Bradley in the 10th minute. The winger, arriving on a free transfer, lined up on the right and opposite Insigne, his compatriot and a fellow new star in The 6ix.

Insigne joined the fun during first-half stoppage time when his backheel flick set up Bradley’s second goal, a marauding run through Charlotte’s backline that capped the captain’s brace. The former Napoli captain, alongside Bernardeschi, was removed at halftime, but had already cemented a resoundingly positive shift.