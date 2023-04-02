Matchday

Federico Bernardeschi OLIMPICO! Toronto FC star scores off corner kick

By Michael Singh @MichaelSingh94

Federico Bernardeschi continues to amaze in Major League Soccer.

Goal: F. Bernardeschi vs. CLT, 6'

The Italian national team winger took full advantage of a windy evening at BMO Field, home of Toronto FC, scoring directly from a corner kick in the 6th minute to give the home side an early 1-0 lead over visiting Charlotte FC.

It’s the first time in Toronto FC’s 633-game history that a Red has scored an "Olimpico."

Bernardeschi, 29, joined Toronto as a free agent last summer, leaving Juventus FC after five seasons with the Serie A giants. In 18 MLS starts, he has scored 11 times and added five assists.

Saturday’s goal is just another spectacular moment in Bernardeschi’s young MLS career.

Toronto FC Federico Bernardeschi Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Matchday 6: How to watch & who could define every game
Nicolás Lodeiro not focused on contract status with Seattle Sounders 
Barcelona to US citizen: LAFC's Ilie Sánchez celebrates "amazing" journey
More News
More News

Federico Bernardeschi OLIMPICO! Toronto FC star scores off corner kick
“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup

“Leave your mark”: Matthew McConaughey calls Austin FC U-15s, U-17s before GA Cup
Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Atlanta United defy history vs. New York Red Bulls?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Atlanta United defy history vs. New York Red Bulls?
LA Galaxy sign Serbian goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from FK Čukarički
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Serbian goalkeeper Novak Mićović on loan from FK Čukarički
FC Cincinnati transfer winger Isaac Atanga to Norway's Aalesunds FK
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati transfer winger Isaac Atanga to Norway's Aalesunds FK
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 6: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 6: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls | April 1, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls | April 1, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC | April 1, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC | April 1, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake | April 1, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Real Salt Lake | April 1, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC | April 1, 2023
6:45

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC | April 1, 2023
More Video