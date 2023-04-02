Federico Bernardeschi OLIMPICO! Toronto FC star scores off corner kick

The Italian national team winger took full advantage of a windy evening at BMO Field, home of Toronto FC, scoring directly from a corner kick in the 6th minute to give the home side an early 1-0 lead over visiting Charlotte FC.

It’s the first time in Toronto FC’s 633-game history that a Red has scored an "Olimpico."

Bernardeschi, 29, joined Toronto as a free agent last summer, leaving Juventus FC after five seasons with the Serie A giants. In 18 MLS starts, he has scored 11 times and added five assists.