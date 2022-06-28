FC Dallas turn Maarten Paes into permanent transfer from FC Utrecht

FC Dallas have exercised a permanent transfer on goalkeeper Maarten Paes through December 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the club announced Tuesday.

This past winter, Paes joined on a short-term loan from the Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht until July 2022.

He’s recorded four shutouts in 14 matches so far this season, making 28 saves as the club rebounds under first-year head coach Nico Estevez, chasing a return to the Western Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Paes holds a 6W-3L-5D record in league play.