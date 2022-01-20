Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign goalkeeper Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan until July 2022 from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht, the club announced Thursday.

Paes, 23, will occupy an international roster slot. FCD have an option to exercise a permanent transfer following the duration of Paes' loan.

A former Dutch youth international, he has appeared in 48 matches for FC Utrecht over the last four seasons. He made his Eredivisie debut in August 2018 against PEC Zwolle.

Aside from Paes, FC Dallas also return goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021, they didn’t bring back Brazil youth international Phelipe Megiolaro.

