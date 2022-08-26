FC Dallas transfer Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Dallas have transferred winger Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian first-division side MOL Fehérvár FC, the club announced Friday.

Schon, 21, originally joined Dallas in April 2021 from Hungary’s ​​MTK Budapest and signed a long-term deal that could’ve seen him stay in MLS through 2025 (pending option decisions).

Schon notched six assists in 24 games (nine starts) a season ago, but didn’t appear in 2022 under head coach Nico Estevez. He’s been capped eight times by Hungary.

FCD’s main options out wide this year have been Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco, who have formed a dangerous trio with Jesus Ferreira. They enter Week 27 sitting third in the Western Conference table.