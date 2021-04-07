FC Dallas sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: \Signing \
FC Dallas have signed Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest to a three-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old will join FC Dallas after his MTK Budapest contract expires.
Schön joins FC Dallas after spending the past couple of seasons with the Hungarian first-division club. He scored 14 goals and recorded 10 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. The Hungarian youth international started his career in the Budapest Honvéd academy in 2009. In 2017, Schön joined AFC Ajax’s academy where he participated in the UEFA Youth League and U-18 Cup Netherlands competitions.
Schön has been called up to represent the Hungarian National Team at various youth levels since 2014.