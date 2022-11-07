FC Dallas sign Sebastian Lletget to long-term deal

“Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” Lletget said in a release. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms.”

The 30-year-old joined FCD last August in a trade with the New England Revolution . That followed a wintertime trade from the LA Galaxy to the 2021 Supporters’ Shield champions, though now he’s got a long-term home.

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract (through 2025) with an option year for 2026, the club announced Monday. The move was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Lletget scored three goals and recorded 10 assists in 29 games during the 2022 season. He gave Dallas another US men’s national team piece alongside winger Paul Arriola and homegrowns Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal.

That quartet is part of the long-term core under head coach Nico Estevez, who steered FCD to the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed in the Audi 2022 Cup Playoffs – the Spaniard’s first year at the helm.

“I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it,” Lletget said. “I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time.”

Lletget first came to MLS in 2015 with the Galaxy, where he scored 23 goals and recorded 27 assists across 158 MLS appearances. Beforehand, he played in England for West Ham United.

Lletget has been capped 33 times by the USMNT since his senior debut in 2017, tallying eight goals and two assists. He helped bring home 2021 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup titles.