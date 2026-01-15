FC Dallas sign Nolan Norris to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed homegrown defender Nolan Norris to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old has recorded one assist in 20 MLS appearances for Dallas, including a career-high 13 regular-season appearances ahead of his Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut in 2025.

Internationally, Norris has represented the United States at the U-15, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels, notably scoring twice in four appearances at last year's 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract as I enter into the next step of my career,” Norris said. “It shows the belief and confidence FC Dallas has in me, which I am very grateful for. It’s always an honor to play for my childhood club and I thank God for the opportunity to continue doing so.”

FC Dallas kick off their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 at home against Toronto FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).