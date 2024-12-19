FC Dallas sign defender Lalas Abubakar

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed center back Lalas Abubakar in free agency, the club announced Thursday.
The MLS veteran defender is under contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
"We're very happy to sign Lalas to our roster," sporting director André Zanotta said. "Strengthening our defensive group this offseason was a priority. Lalas provides us a great player, competitor, and flexibility along our backline. We look forward to him joining our group once preseason begins."
The 29-year-old spent the last six seasons with Colorado Rapids after beginning his MLS career with Columbus Crew. Abubakar has 11g/2a across 170 regular-season matches.
After missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season, Dallas will enter 2025 under new head coach Eric Quill, who managed the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC from 2019-21.
