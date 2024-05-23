Matchday

FC Dallas, Seattle Sounders advance to US Open Cup quarterfinals

Dylan Butler

Two more MLS clubs were in US Open Cup action Wednesday night, with FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders FC booking their spot in the quarterfinals.

They join Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and LAFC who each advanced on Tuesday.

Here’s how both clubs fared in the tournament that awards a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Tampa Bay Rowdies 1, FC Dallas 2

Maarten Paes' heroics helped FC Dallas advance to the quarterfinals following a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Patrickson Delgado opened his FC Dallas account in the 15th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead and Logan Farrington doubled the advantage 11 minutes later.

Paes was spectacular throughout, stymying the USL Championship side until Joshua Pérez converted a penalty kick five minutes from full time. Paes was again tested late as the Rowdies searched for an equalizer, but his stoppage-time save sealed FC Dallas' road win.

Goals

  • 15’ - DAL - Patrickson Delgado | WATCH
  • 26’ - DAL - Logan Farrington | WATCH
  • 85' - TBR - Joshua Pérez (PK)

Lineups

Seattle Sounders FC 2, Phoenix Rising FC 1

Seattle Sounders FC rallied from a one-goal halftime deficit to defeat Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1, at Starfire Sports.

After Remi Cabral put the USL Championshp side in front from the penalty spot, Alex Roldan leveled with a spot kick of his own in the 68th minute before Kalani Kossa-Rienzi provided the late dramatics with the 88th-minute winner and a back-flip celebration to boot.

Goals

  • 45+4' - PHX - Remi Cabral (PK) | WATCH
  • 68' - SEA - Alex Roldan (PK) | WATCH
  • 88' - SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi | WATCH

Lineups

Quarterfinal Draw

US Soccer conducted the quarterfinal draw Wednesday night, deciding the matchups and hosts for the next two rounds of the 109th edition of the competition.

The quarterfinals will be played July 9-10.

  • FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City
  • Indy Eleven at Atlanta United
  • New Mexico United at LAFC
  • Seattle Sounders FC at Sacramento Republic FC
Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler
US Open Cup Matchday FC Dallas Seattle Sounders FC

