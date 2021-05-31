FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy with PSV?

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Dante Sealy - North Texas SC - Close up

FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy may be the next man up from the club's famed academy to be on the move to Europe.

The winger put a picture on his Instagram story tagged at PSV, sending social media to speculate that his future might be with the Dutch giants.

Jon Arnold later reported, via a club spokesperson, that Sealy is training with the club until June 8. Additionally, midfielder Brandon Servania has returned from his loan at Austrian club SKC St. Polten.

Advertising

Sealy, who turned 18 in April, has made a total of eight MLS appearances, all off the bench, in his young Dallas career. He scored his first MLS goal in the club's 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers at the beginning of May.

He was among a handful of Dallas players to head to Bayern Munich for a training stint this winter. Sealy signed his homegrown deal in 2019 when he was 15 years old.

In recent years, Dallas have sent academy graduates to Bayern (Chris Richards, Justin Che), Boavista (Reggie Cannon), AS Roma (Bryan Reynolds) and elsewhere.

FC Dallas Dante Sealy

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0
Six teams most in need of a win before the international break
US or Germany? Dallas homegrown Justin Che keeping international options open

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Week 7's top young-player performances
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS Week 7's top young-player performances
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 7
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 7
Brick wall: LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond named Week 7 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Brick wall: LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond named Week 7 MLS Player of the Week
FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy with PSV?

FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy with PSV?
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Eastern Conference sides, goalkeeping shine bright in Week 7

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Eastern Conference sides, goalkeeping shine bright in Week 7
"Proud" Austin FC gain confidence from 0-0 draw at Seattle

"Proud" Austin FC gain confidence from 0-0 draw at Seattle
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. Austin FC | May 30, 2021
14:55

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. Austin FC | May 30, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC | May 30, 2021
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC | May 30, 2021
Wrapping up the top moments from week 7
4:03

Wrapping up the top moments from week 7
Every Goal Week 7 - Free Kick Benders, Cheeky Flicks and More!
18:10

Every Goal Week 7 - Free Kick Benders, Cheeky Flicks and More!
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.