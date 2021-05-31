FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy with PSV?

FC Dallas homegrown Dante Sealy may be the next man up from the club's famed academy to be on the move to Europe.
The winger put a picture on his Instagram story tagged at PSV, sending social media to speculate that his future might be with the Dutch giants.
Jon Arnold later reported, via a club spokesperson, that Sealy is training with the club until June 8. Additionally, midfielder Brandon Servania has returned from his loan at Austrian club SKC St. Polten.
Sealy, who turned 18 in April, has made a total of eight MLS appearances, all off the bench, in his young Dallas career. He scored his first MLS goal in the club's 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers at the beginning of May.
He was among a handful of Dallas players to head to Bayern Munich for a training stint this winter. Sealy signed his homegrown deal in 2019 when he was 15 years old.
In recent years, Dallas have sent academy graduates to Bayern (Chris Richards, Justin Che), Boavista (Reggie Cannon), AS Roma (Bryan Reynolds) and elsewhere.