FC Dallas exercise purchase option on Patrickson Delgado 

FC Dallas have exercised their purchase option on midfielder Patrickson Delgado, the club announced Friday.
The 21-year-old Ecuador youth international spent 2024 loaned to FC Dallas from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle, posting 4g/3a in 23 MLS appearances.
Additionally, Delgado has signed with Dallas through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Internationally, Delgado has represented Ecuador's U-20s nine times and featured at the 2019 U-17 FIFA World Cup. He's twice made the bench for their senior national team, but has yet to debut.
Led by new head coach Eric Quill, FCD's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
