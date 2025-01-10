FC Dallas exercise purchase option on Patrickson Delgado 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Purchase option

FC Dallas have exercised their purchase option on midfielder Patrickson Delgado, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Ecuador youth international spent 2024 loaned to FC Dallas from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle, posting 4g/3a in 23 MLS appearances.

Additionally, Delgado has signed with Dallas through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Internationally, Delgado has represented Ecuador's U-20s nine times and featured at the 2019 U-17 FIFA World Cup. He's twice made the bench for their senior national team, but has yet to debut.