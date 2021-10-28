FC Dallas announce 2022 program to support minority-owned businesses

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas have announced their plan for the club's 2022 Homegrown Partner Program supported by MTX Group, Inc (MTX), which will award two minority-owned businesses an individually customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package.

It marks the second iteration of the program, following a successful inaugural edition in 2021. Per Thursday's release from the club, FC Dallas are committing more than $200,000 to their Homegrown Partners in 2022.

"We saw our 2021 Homegrown Partners increase sales, expand into different markets and grow their businesses. It was a remarkable success story," FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said. "We're looking forward to working with our 2022 class to help them drive their businesses and make an impact in their communities."

The 2021 program had five Homegrown Partners: Casa M Spice, GRIT Fitness, Reveal Suits, Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Urban Hydration. The program was initially established in June 2020 as part of the club’s Connect | Create | Unite platform that focuses on connecting people, creating opportunities and uniting communities.

Applications for the 2022 Homegrown Partner Program open online at FCDallas.com/HomegrownPartnerProgram on Monday, Nov. 1 at 10 am ET and close on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 12:59 pm ET.

