FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Former FC Dallas academy product Alejandro Zendejas has made his debut for the Mexico national team, entering as a 67th-minute substitute in El Tri's 3-2 friendly defeat to Ecuador at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Zendejas, 23, becomes the second FC Dallas alum to feature for Mexico at the senior level, joining Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Zendejas currently plays for Liga MX side Necaxa, where he joined in 2020 after starting his career in Mexico's top-flight with Chivas Guadalajara.

Before that, Zendejas was part of FC Dallas' much-heralded youth academy system, originally signing as a homegrown player in 2014 and making his first-team debut in 2015. Overall, Zendejas made eight appearances for FC Dallas before signing with Chivas, where he agreed to represent Mexico for all potential future international call-ups after representing the United States on the youth circuit at the U-15 and U-17 levels.

Zendejas has been productive during his time in Liga MX, with 10 goals to his name in league play. Now that he has his first cap, he'll look to show Mexico head coach Tata Martino that he should stay in the mix for an always loaded El Tri side.

FC Dallas

Related Stories

Recap: FC Dallas 1, Real Salt Lake 2
MLS coaching carousel: Latest on six head coach vacancies
Recap: LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 2
More News
More News
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 34

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 34
"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution
Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33
Player of the Week

Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell named MLS Player of the Week for Week 33
FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut

FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut
Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards

Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 33

Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 33
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Year candidates, wild comebacks, new records & more from MLS Week 33
26:01
MLS Review

Goal of the Year candidates, wild comebacks, new records & more from MLS Week 33
Goal of the Week OR GOAL OF THE YEAR?! Week 33 has candidates for both!
1:47
Goal of the Week

Goal of the Week OR GOAL OF THE YEAR?! Week 33 has candidates for both!
Catch up on the best moments of Week 33
5:38

Catch up on the best moments of Week 33
AT&T Goal of the Year? Dairon Asprilla scores incredible bicycle kick!
0:53

AT&T Goal of the Year? Dairon Asprilla scores incredible bicycle kick!
More Video
Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

This year we updated MLSsoccer.com, how did we do?