FC Dallas academy graduate, ex-US youth int'l makes senior Mexico debut

Zendejas, 23, becomes the second FC Dallas alum to feature for Mexico at the senior level, joining Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori.

Former FC Dallas academy product Alejandro Zendejas has made his debut for the Mexico national team, entering as a 67th-minute substitute in El Tri's 3-2 friendly defeat to Ecuador at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Zendejas currently plays for Liga MX side Necaxa, where he joined in 2020 after starting his career in Mexico's top-flight with Chivas Guadalajara.

Before that, Zendejas was part of FC Dallas' much-heralded youth academy system, originally signing as a homegrown player in 2014 and making his first-team debut in 2015. Overall, Zendejas made eight appearances for FC Dallas before signing with Chivas, where he agreed to represent Mexico for all potential future international call-ups after representing the United States on the youth circuit at the U-15 and U-17 levels.