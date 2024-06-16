FC Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo proves "exceptional" with rapid-fire hat trick

“It was an exceptional performance. I’m certainly pleased for him, coming off of a long absence, to perform so well in a short period of time," Noonan added about the Japanese utility man. "He was exceptional in his minutes.”

“I don’t think I can remember anybody having that significant of an impact in that short of time,” Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said. “I didn't realize that it was nine minutes apart, but he took his goals well.”

Kubo, who entered as a second-half substitute, made his first appearance in nearly a month after an injury layoff. He scored three times between the 78th and 87th minutes, recording the fourth-fastest hat trick in MLS history and silencing San Jose’s home crowd.

FC Cincinnati and the San Jose Earthquakes know that intimately, as in that short span Saturday evening, FCC forward Yuya Kubo turned what could have been a disappointing 2-1 road loss into a morale-boosting 4-2 win at PayPal Park.

MVP magic

While Kubo stole the headlines, reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta deserves plenty of credit for recording three assists. The Argentine midfielder repeatedly showed his class in the final third.

“Lucho had some magic in how he was able to advance with the ball,” Noonan said. “Certainly [on] the first goal, the pass that Lucho played was elite. The second one, it’s Lucho on the dribble and it found its way to Yuya. It was an exceptional performance from him.”

The trio of assists brought Acosta's season total to 13, tying countryman Lionel Messi for the most in MLS. Adding to his seven MLS goals, Acosta trails just Messi (Inter Miami CF) and Chicho Arango (Real Salt Lake) in terms of goal contributions.