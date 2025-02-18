FC Cincinnati welcome Evander as post-Lucho era begins

FC Cincinnati ’s 2025 officially begins with a Concacaf Champions Cup visit to Honduras to face Motagua on Wednesday night. And having finally joined the club after a long courtship rife with intrigue, the Garys’ newest big-ticket acquisition might even make his FCC debut at the first chance of asking.

"How does he factor in game to game? So that'll be the challenge. But I think it's a positive that we have him available for a very important game tomorrow as a starting point.”

“He's not 90 minutes fit, we know that," said Noonan of the Brazilian playmaker, who arrived from the Portland Timbers in a record-setting $12 million-plus transaction via MLS’s new ‘cash-for-player’ trade mechanism announced Monday. "But how do we get him there in the next couple weeks? And he wants to push himself, so that's an important part of it, is that the player wants a lot right now, and it's our job to manage that so we can understand game intensity, game minutes, recovery, quick turnaround, to be able to do it again on Saturday.

Evander will be available for selection in Central America, head coach Pat Noonan confirmed in a Tuesday conference call with reporters from Cincy’s preseason base in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

On the pitch, the Knifey Lions are just about to start what they hope will be a marathon march culminating in MLS Cup in December. Yet Albright already looked a bit spent on Tuesday, having just completed the roster-building equivalent of a cup final over the past few weeks.

“Evander is a special player that's already proven himself in MLS,” said Albright. “You're going to pay a bit of a premium for someone coming in-league that's already proven that they can do it at an MVP level, and we made a decision as an organization to go ahead and do that. I think he's a seamless fit to our attack, he's an excellent teammate of high character, and really looking forward to getting him going.”

Whether languishing at the bottom of the league or vying for a place at its very top, one through line in FCC’s MLS existence is the consistency of Carl H. Lindner III and the rest of the ownership group to investing in a competitive squad. Noonan said everyone in the club recognizes that collective “ambition” and “desire,” while general manager Chris Albright spoke of the “significant financial commitment” made to bring one of last season’s elite performers to southern Ohio.

Replacing Lucho

Out went prized playmaker Lucho Acosta after a once-tight relationship crumbled quickly and rancorously through the winter, finally ending in a trade to FC Dallas last week worth up to $6 million. In came Evander – eventually – to take his place, arriving in the wake of his own falling out with PTFC’s leadership.

All the while, Albright and Noonan had to keep addressing other areas of need, welcoming the likes of wingback Lukas Engel, young defender Gilberto Flores and club-record transfer splash Kévin Denkey while preparing the entire squad for a busy year with an early kickoff.

“Yes, certainly it was hot and heavy there for a little bit, and we're glad we're on the other side of it,” said Albright, noting that positive existing relationships with Ned Grabavoy and Andre Zanotta, his counterparts in Portland and Dallas, respectively, helped grease the wheels.