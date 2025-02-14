FC Cincinnati acquire Lukas Engel on loan from Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired winger Lukas Engel on loan from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old former Denmark youth international's deal lasts through 2025 with a purchase option.
Throughout his career, Engel has 33 goals and 26 assists in 243 appearances. He's spent the last two seasons with Middlesbrough after developing in Denmark across Kastrup BK, Fremad Amager, Vejle BK and Silkeborg IF.
"We’d like to welcome Lukas to Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.
"He’s a versatile player with a great engine who will help balance our defense and attack. Lukas is a top professional and an excellent character who will be a valuable addition to our group."
FC Cincinnati kick off their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 vs. the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
They'll also meet Honduran side FC Motagua in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant