FC Cincinnati acquire Lukas Engel on loan from Middlesbrough

FC Cincinnati have acquired winger Lukas Engel on loan from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old former Denmark youth international's deal lasts through 2025 with a purchase option.

Throughout his career, Engel has 33 goals and 26 assists in 243 appearances. He's spent the last two seasons with Middlesbrough after developing in Denmark across Kastrup BK, Fremad Amager, Vejle BK and Silkeborg IF.

"We’d like to welcome Lukas to Cincinnati," said general manager Chris Albright.