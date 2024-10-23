FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs begin for FC Cincinnati (No. 3) and New York City FC (No. 6) with Monday's Round One Best-of-3 Series opener.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, TSN, RDS
When
- Monday, Oct. 28 | 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
This Round One series winner will face either Columbus Crew (No. 2) or New York Red Bulls (No. 7) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, Cincy or NYC must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 9).
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 59 points (18W-11L-5D)
Last season's Supporters' Shield winners came within minutes of qualifying for MLS Cup 2023, only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Hell is Real rivals and eventual champions Columbus in the Eastern Conference Final.
To make another deep playoff run, the Orange & Blue will lean heavily on the Argentine duo of Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano. Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has produced another stellar season with 14g/19a. Orellano (10g/7a), acquired on loan in the offseason from Brazil's Vasco da Gama, has been one of the league's revelations in 2024 and is among the frontrunners for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.
However, season-ending injuries to Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund have decimated Cincy's backline, forcing USMNT veteran Miles Robinson to do most of the heavy lifting in defense.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)
Loaded with talent, but riddled with inconsistency. That's NYCFC in a nutshell, as Nick Cushing's side has hit both extreme highs and lows throughout the 2024 regular season.
But the Cityzens have plenty of proven game-winners, including four veterans who started their 2021 MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers: Maxi Moralez, Tayvon Gray, James Sands and Santiago Rodríguez. They also have breakout Costa Rican striker Alonso Martínez, who put up 16g/3a in 2024.
NYCFC finished their regular season in solid form, winning three straight before suffering a 2-0 Decision Day setback at CF Montréal. One of those three wins came against Cincinnati, a 3-2 home victory earlier this month.