FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

Last season's Supporters' Shield winners came within minutes of qualifying for MLS Cup 2023, only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Hell is Real rivals and eventual champions Columbus in the Eastern Conference Final.

To make another deep playoff run, the Orange & Blue will lean heavily on the Argentine duo of Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano. Acosta, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has produced another stellar season with 14g/19a. Orellano (10g/7a), acquired on loan in the offseason from Brazil's Vasco da Gama, has been one of the league's revelations in 2024 and is among the frontrunners for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.