FC Cincinnati vs. Motagua: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati hold a 4-1 aggregate lead over Motagua ahead of hosting Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Wednesday night.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
The series winner meets LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who booked a spot in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Nicaraguan side Real Estelí FC. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Cincy look primed to advance to the next round following last week's 4-1 victory at Estadio Chelato Uclés in Honduras.
Marquee offseason signings Kévin Denkey and Evander both scored on their club debuts, while Pavel Bucha struck for a brace in a one-sided performance.
With Wednesday's game sandwiched between weekend MLS matchdays for the Orange & Blue, expect head coach Pat Noonan to rotate his side.
Even if the hosts field an alternate starting XI, Motagua will still have their work cut out at TQL Stadium.
Rodrigo Auzmendi's lone strike in Leg 1 gives the 19-time Honduran champs something to work with, but las Águilas are riding a three-game losing streak across all competitions by a combined scoreline of 8-1.