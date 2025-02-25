FC Cincinnati vs. Motagua: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati hold a 4-1 aggregate lead over Motagua ahead of hosting Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series on Wednesday night.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: ViX

When

Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

Where

TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

The series winner meets LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who booked a spot in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Nicaraguan side Real Estelí FC. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.