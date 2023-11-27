FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Final

Where will MLS Cup presented by Audi be held on Dec. 9? That gets determined in the first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs edition of the Hell is Real rivalry, when FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew clash Saturday evening in the Eastern Conference Final.
How to watch and stream
When
- Saturday, Dec. 2 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Supporters' Shield-winning Cincinnati, the No. 1 seed, have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs – and they've already snagged a 3-2 win over the Crew in May at TQL Stadium. However, No. 3 seed Columbus were dominant in the return leg in August at Lower.com Field, a 3-0 rout that was among the most impressive displays of the regular season.
Whoever wins will welcome the Western Conference Final victor, since both clubs finished higher than LAFC and Houston Dynamo FC in the league standings.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. New York Red Bulls
- Conference Semifinal: 1-0 win vs. Philadelphia Union
After surviving their toughest test yet of the playoffs, Cincy remain in the hunt for the league's ninth-ever Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double.
They're also boosted by the return of MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga, who was suspended from Saturday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia that came courtesy of a dramatic stoppage-time winner from fellow center back Yerson Mosquera. Key holding midfielder Obinna Nwobodo could also return from injury in time for Saturday's Conference Final.
With Landon Donovan 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta leading the way, the Orange & Blue have a first MLS Cup final appearance within their grasp.
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Atlanta United
- Conference Semifinal: 2-0 win at Orlando City SC
The Crew's remarkable climb under head coach Wilfried Nancy shows no sign of letting up after Saturday's 2-0 extra-time win against 10-man Orlando.
Super-sub Christian Ramírez found the breakthrough for the league's top offense (MLS-best 67 goals scored), while Cucho Hernández iced the match in the dying moments to continue his torrid playoff form. The Colombian has 4g/1a in four postseason games.
Can Columbus get the job done in Cincinnati? They only won four games away during the regular season, but are just coming off toppling the No. 2 seed at Exploria Stadium. Another upset could very well be in the works at TQL Stadium.